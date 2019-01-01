QQQ
Range
5.02 - 5.8
Vol / Avg.
518.3K/390.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.9 - 46
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.8
P/E
-
EPS
-9.28
Shares
236.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd is the fastest growing on-demand e-commerce company in China. It directly provides users and households with fresh produce, meat and seafood, and other daily necessities through a convenient shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. It recognizes revenues from product sales of fresh groceries and other daily necessities through Dingdong Fresh APP and mini-programs and membership services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.920-0.750 0.1700
REV844.830M860.484M15.654M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Dingdong (Cayman) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dingdong (Cayman)'s (DDL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL) was reported by JP Morgan on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting DDL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 315.43% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL)?

A

The stock price for Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE: DDL) is $5.055 last updated Today at 6:25:52 PM.

Q

Does Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dingdong (Cayman).

Q

When is Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) reporting earnings?

A

Dingdong (Cayman)’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dingdong (Cayman).

Q

What sector and industry does Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) operate in?

A

Dingdong (Cayman) is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.