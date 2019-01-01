QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Indaptus Therapeutics Inc is positioned to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and certain infectious diseases. It has developed a proprietary platform that exploits bacteria's natural ability to activate both innate and adaptive cellular immune pathways. Its pre-clinical candidate Decoy20, has the ability to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in standard pre-clinical models.

Indaptus Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indaptus Therapeutics's (INDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting INDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 248.03% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)?

A

The stock price for Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INDP) is $4.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Q

When is Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) reporting earnings?

A

Indaptus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indaptus Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP) operate in?

A

Indaptus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.