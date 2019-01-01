QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
NETSOL Technologies Inc is involved in providing information technology and enterprise software solutions. Its products and services include NFS Ascent, NFS Digital, Leasepak Cloud, Business consultancy, and information security services among others. The firm has North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific segments, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from Asia-Pacific. It derives revenue from licensing, customization, enhancements, and maintenance of its financial applications. The company promotes and sells its products under the Netsol financial suite.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.130
REV16.300M15.473M-827.000K

Analyst Ratings

NETSOL Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NETSOL Technologies's (NTWK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) stock?

A

The latest price target for NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on November 19, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting NTWK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.08% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NETSOL Technologies (NTWK)?

A

The stock price for NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ: NTWK) is $4.08 last updated Today at 8:13:02 PM.

Q

Does NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NETSOL Technologies.

Q

When is NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) reporting earnings?

A

NETSOL Technologies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NETSOL Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does NETSOL Technologies (NTWK) operate in?

A

NETSOL Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.