NETSOL Technologies Inc is involved in providing information technology and enterprise software solutions. Its products and services include NFS Ascent, NFS Digital, Leasepak Cloud, Business consultancy, and information security services among others. The firm has North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific segments, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from Asia-Pacific. It derives revenue from licensing, customization, enhancements, and maintenance of its financial applications. The company promotes and sells its products under the Netsol financial suite.