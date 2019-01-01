QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.77 - 17.93
Vol / Avg.
184.1K/74.1K
Div / Yield
1.44/8.43%
52 Wk
15.7 - 19
Mkt Cap
432.4M
Payout Ratio
12.17
Open
16.77
P/E
17.34
EPS
0.25
Shares
25.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 9:31AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Angel Oak Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Angel Oak Mortgage's (AOMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AOMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR)?

A

The stock price for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) is $17.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) reporting earnings?

A

Angel Oak Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Angel Oak Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) operate in?

A

Angel Oak Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.