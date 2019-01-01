|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Angel Oak Mortgage’s space includes: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF), Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR).
The latest price target for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) was reported by Oppenheimer on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AOMR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE: AOMR) is $17.07 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
Angel Oak Mortgage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Angel Oak Mortgage.
Angel Oak Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.