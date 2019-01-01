QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.28 - 1.34
Vol / Avg.
37.1K/104.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.05 - 11.29
Mkt Cap
67M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.3
P/E
-
EPS
-1.6
Shares
51.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:03PM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 5:50AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 6:46AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Huize Holding Ltd is engaged in offering online insurance products and services in China. The company sells insurance products underwritten by insurance companies. Its online platform offers digitalized insurance services through various internet and mobile internet channels. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the insurance brokerage fees paid by its insurer partners. Geographically, it derives revenue from China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260
REV48.900M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huize Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huize Holding (HUIZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huize Holding's (HUIZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Huize Holding (HUIZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huize Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Huize Holding (HUIZ)?

A

The stock price for Huize Holding (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is $1.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huize Holding (HUIZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huize Holding.

Q

When is Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) reporting earnings?

A

Huize Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Huize Holding (HUIZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huize Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Huize Holding (HUIZ) operate in?

A

Huize Holding is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.