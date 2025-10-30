Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion. • CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $410.58 million. • Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion. • WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion. • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $391.98 million. • Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion. • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $984.16 million. • Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $115.15 million. • Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $964.11 million. • Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. • CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $264.99 million. • Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $804.37 million. • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion. • International Paper (NYSE:IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $6.63 billion. • Terex (NYSE:TEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. • First Foundation (NYSE:FFWM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.64 million. • Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $261.12 million. • LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion. • Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $189.91 million. • Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $505.85 million. • LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $963.38 million. • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $183.25 million. • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $110.70 million. • Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $531.96 million. • Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $212.35 million. • NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $158.34 million. • Myers Indus (NYSE:MYE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $198.80 million. • Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion. • Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $363.61 million. • Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion. • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $30.66 billion. • Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion. • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $11.81 billion. • Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion. • Trinity Indus (NYSE:TRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $532.66 million. • Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.18 per share on revenue of $7.43 billion. • AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $5.52 billion. • Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $381.52 million. • DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion. • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.89 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. • Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $522.54 million. • Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $240.34 million. • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $228.05 million. • Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $59.18 billion. • RPC (NYSE:RES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $401.61 million. • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.96 per share on revenue of $16.05 billion. • Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion. • 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $218.00 million. • XPO (NYSE:XPO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion. • Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $5.09 billion. • CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $277.63 million. • Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.92 per share on revenue of $10.40 million. • Xerox Holdings (NASDAQ:XRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion. • Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICB) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • CommScope Holding Co (NASDAQ:COMM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.39 billion. • Donegal Gr (NASDAQ:DGICA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $243.90 million. • Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion. • Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.35 per share on revenue of $634.45 million. • PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion. • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $121.05 million. • Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $749.66 million. • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion. • Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion. • Westlake (NYSE:WLK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion. • BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion. • CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. • Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $17.01 billion. • Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $374.42 million. • HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $7.06 billion. • Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $294.98 million. • Comstock (AMEX:LODE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $933 thousand. • Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion. • Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion. • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $5.77 billion. • DigitalBridge Gr (NYSE:DBRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $97.98 million. • Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $62.32 million. • Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $245.96 million. • Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion. • Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion. • Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • LXP Industrial Tr (NYSE:LXP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $87.68 million. • WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.80 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion. • Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.38 billion. • Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.66 per share on revenue of $66.91 billion. • Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion. • KBR (NYSE:KBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. • FirstCash Hldgs (NASDAQ:FCFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $852.87 million. • Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $414.50 million. • Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $773.73 million. • Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $12.12 billion. • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $992.47 million. • TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $840.52 million. • TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $43.04 billion. • ING Groep (NYSE:ING) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $6.55 billion. • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (NYSE:TAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion. • Shell (NYSE:SHEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $72.80 billion. • ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion. • argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $977.98 million. • Southern (NYSE:SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $7.76 billion. • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion. • Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $682.37 million. • Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $699.46 million. • EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $6.58 per share on revenue of $4.30 billion. • Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.71 million. • SES AI (NYSE:SES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $250.64 million. • Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion. • DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $309.41 million. • Capital Clean Energy (NASDAQ:CCEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $103.72 million. • InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $151.02 million. • Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion. • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.31 per share on revenue of $8.52 billion. • Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $609.92 million. • Kellanova (NYSE:K) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion. • Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion. • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $389.02 million. • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion. • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $242.61 million. • Ranpak Hldgs (NYSE:PACK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $99.94 million. • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $762.39 million. • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion. • Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion. • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion. • Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $810.78 million. • Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $47.87 million. • APi Group (NYSE:APG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $900.51 million. • Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $771.09 million. • Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $571.03 million. • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $318.00 million. • Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.55 per share on revenue of $830.73 million. • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. • LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $278.43 million. • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $545.63 million. • Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.70 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion. • CRA Intl (NASDAQ:CRAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $179.28 million. • Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.87 billion. • Acadian Asset Management (NYSE:AAMI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $146.45 million. • Distribution Solns Gr (NASDAQ:DSGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $501.68 million. • Global Indemnity Group (NYSE:GBLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $121.55 million. • Obsidian Energy (AMEX:OBE) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $577.67 million. • Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $678.97 million. • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $200.78 million. • NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $10.92 million. • Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $15.64 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Vale (NYSE:VALE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $9.78 billion. • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $216.60 million. • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $224.83 million. • RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $73.68 million. • Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $549.63 million. • National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $63.95 million. • Mechanics Bancorp (NASDAQ:MCHB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $121.17 million. • Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $223.46 million. • GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion. • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion. • Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $780.61 million. • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $20.15 million. • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $182.60 million. • Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $177.81 billion. • Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $780.44 million. • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $101.83 billion. • Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $60.71 million. • TFI International (NYSE:TFII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $2.03 billion. • Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $427.29 million. • Select Medical Hldgs (NYSE:SEM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion. • Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $170.63 million. • Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $609.38 million. • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $544.59 million. • MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion. • Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $371.53 million. • Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion. • First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion. • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $215.91 million. • DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $662.33 million. • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $334.77 million. • AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $245.48 million. • Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr (NASDAQ:SAMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $32.28 million. • OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $9.80 million. • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $670.13 million. • Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $670.13 million. • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion. • Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion. • Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion. • Reinsurance Gr (NYSE:RGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.78 per share on revenue of $6.09 billion. • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. • Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion. • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $7.46 billion. • Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $45.90 million. • VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion. • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion. • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion. • Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.76 per share on revenue of $117.01 million. • Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $135.13 million. • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion. • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Compania De Minas (NYSE:BVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $358.63 million. • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.19 per share on revenue of $720.93 million. • Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $3.32 billion. • Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $918.85 million. • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.26 million. • Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $105.01 million. • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.52 per share on revenue of $590.05 million. • Cavco Indus (NASDAQ:CVCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.15 per share on revenue of $546.55 million. • OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $373.89 million. • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $574.92 million. • El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $123.45 million. • Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $475.20 million. • Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $399.47 million. • Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. • Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $418.94 million. • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $476.76 million. • Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $721.42 million. • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $45.40 million. • Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion. • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $4.32 billion. • Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $292.39 million. • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $576.45 million. • AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $952.13 million. • Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.29 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion. • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $653.57 million. • GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • NPK International (NYSE:NPKI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $57.27 million. • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.80 million. • Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $444.07 million. • WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $418.94 million. • DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion. • Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $134.64 million. • Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter. • ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $391.07 million. • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $925.53 million. • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $282.56 million. • iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $184.34 million. • SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $727.20 million. • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion. • Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $144.90 million. • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.75 million. • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $192.59 million. • Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $35.80 million. • Forrester Res (NASDAQ:FORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $99.16 million. • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $702.80 million. • Ingram Micro Holding (NYSE:INGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $12.19 billion. • Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $104.29 million. • Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.75 million. • Cousins Props (NYSE:CUZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $241.33 million. • Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $981.19 million. • Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $113.67 million. • Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion. • Ryan Specialty Hldgs (NYSE:RYAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $734.50 million. • Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $280.39 million. • COPT Defense Props (NYSE:CDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $187.20 million. • Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion. • Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $194.96 million. • Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $139.20 million. • Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion. • Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $764.93 million. • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $79.35 million. • SB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SBFG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $14.30 million. • Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $51.17 million. • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $319.83 million. • Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $71.46 million. • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $131.60 million. • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $58.25 million. • First Business Finl Servs (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $42.31 million. • NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $146.37 million. • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $453.66 million. • BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $483.99 million. • Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion. This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.