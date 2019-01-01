QQQ
Range
11.56 - 11.6
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/28.6K
Div / Yield
0.48/4.07%
52 Wk
10.81 - 18.87
Mkt Cap
394.4M
Payout Ratio
54.12
Open
11.63
P/E
13.87
EPS
0.25
Shares
34M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Leisure Products
Marine Products Corp is a manufacturer of fiberglass motorized boats distributed and marketed through its independent dealer network. It operates in the Powerboat Manufacturing business segment through Nashville, Georgia, Valdosta, and Georgia. Its product offerings include Chaparral sterndrive, outboard, and jet pleasure boats and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats. The company offers its products to the family recreational and cruiser markets through its Chaparral brand and to the sportfishing market through its Robalo brand.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.250
REV74.340M76.537M2.197M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marine Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marine Prods (MPX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marine Prods's (MPX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marine Prods (MPX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting MPX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -13.82% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marine Prods (MPX)?

A

The stock price for Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) is $11.6041 last updated Today at 4:45:29 PM.

Q

Does Marine Prods (MPX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Marine Prods (NYSE:MPX) reporting earnings?

A

Marine Prods’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Marine Prods (MPX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marine Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does Marine Prods (MPX) operate in?

A

Marine Prods is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.