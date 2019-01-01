|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.140
|REV
|210.244M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Donegal Group’s space includes: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE), Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI).
There is no analysis for Donegal Group
The stock price for Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICB) is $13.49 last updated Today at 2:30:02 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Donegal Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Donegal Group.
Donegal Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.