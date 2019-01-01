QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
207.61 - 468.55
Mkt Cap
30.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
20.17
EPS
2.51
Shares
147M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Biogen and Idec merged in 2003, combining forces to market Biogen's multiple sclerosis drug Avonex and Idec's cancer drug Rituxan. Today, Rituxan and next-generation antibody Gazyva are marketed via a collaboration with Roche. Biogen also markets novel MS drugs Plegridy, Tysabri, Tecfidera, and Vumerity. In Japan, Biogen's MS portfolio is co-promoted by Eisai. Hemophilia therapies Eloctate and Alprolix (partnered with SOBI) were spun off as part of Bioverativ in 2017. Biogen has several drug candidates in phase 3 trials in neurology and neurodegenerative diseases and has launched Spinraza with partner Ionis. Aduhelm was approved as the firm's first Alzheimer's disease therapy in June 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS3.4003.390 -0.0100
REV2.620B2.734B114.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biogen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biogen (BIIB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biogen's (BIIB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biogen (BIIB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 305.00 expecting BIIB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.37% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biogen (BIIB)?

A

The stock price for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is $209.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biogen (BIIB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biogen.

Q

When is Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reporting earnings?

A

Biogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Biogen (BIIB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Biogen (BIIB) operate in?

A

Biogen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.