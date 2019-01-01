|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|3.400
|3.390
|-0.0100
|REV
|2.620B
|2.734B
|114.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Biogen’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 305.00 expecting BIIB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.37% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is $209.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biogen.
Biogen’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Biogen.
Biogen is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.