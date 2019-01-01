SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions for suppliers, retailers, and distributors. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Trading Partner Fulfillment, Trading partner Analytics, and Trading Partner Assortment are the firm's top products. These products include fulfillment automation, sell-through performance analysis, and sourcing capabilities. The group derives revenue from recurring monthly fees and set-up fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States. Other products of the company include Trading Partner Sourcing and Trading Partner Community Development.