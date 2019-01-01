|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.420
|0.460
|0.0400
|REV
|100.560M
|102.756M
|2.196M
You can purchase shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SPS Commerce’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Informatica (NYSE:INFA), Alight (NYSE:ALIT) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL).
The latest price target for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) was reported by JMP Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting SPSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.66% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) is $126.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SPS Commerce.
SPS Commerce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SPS Commerce.
SPS Commerce is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.