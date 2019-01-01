QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
SPS Commerce Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions for suppliers, retailers, and distributors. Its solutions are delivered through the SPS Commerce platform and provide integrations and retail performance analytics to its customers. Trading Partner Fulfillment, Trading partner Analytics, and Trading Partner Assortment are the firm's top products. These products include fulfillment automation, sell-through performance analysis, and sourcing capabilities. The group derives revenue from recurring monthly fees and set-up fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States. Other products of the company include Trading Partner Sourcing and Trading Partner Community Development.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4200.460 0.0400
REV100.560M102.756M2.196M

SPS Commerce Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPS Commerce (SPSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPS Commerce's (SPSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SPS Commerce (SPSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) was reported by JMP Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting SPSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.66% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SPS Commerce (SPSC)?

A

The stock price for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) is $126.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPS Commerce (SPSC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPS Commerce.

Q

When is SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) reporting earnings?

A

SPS Commerce’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is SPS Commerce (SPSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPS Commerce.

Q

What sector and industry does SPS Commerce (SPSC) operate in?

A

SPS Commerce is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.