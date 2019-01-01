QQQ
Range
36.33 - 39.25
Vol / Avg.
308.8K/417.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.57 - 41.14
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.64
P/E
80.76
EPS
-0.16
Shares
109.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Insurance
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. It provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Earnings

Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

Ryan Specialty Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryan Specialty Group's (RYAN) competitors?

A

Other companies in Ryan Specialty Group’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) was reported by Barclays on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting RYAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.16% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)?

A

The stock price for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is $39.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ryan Specialty Group.

Q

When is Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) reporting earnings?

A

Ryan Specialty Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryan Specialty Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) operate in?

A

Ryan Specialty Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.