|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ryan Specialty Group’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) was reported by Barclays on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting RYAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.16% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) is $39.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ryan Specialty Group.
Ryan Specialty Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ryan Specialty Group.
Ryan Specialty Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.