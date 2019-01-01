|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.360
|0.140
|-0.2200
|REV
|208.440M
|210.244M
|1.804M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Donegal Group’s space includes: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT), Universal Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:UVE), Argo Gr Intl Hldgs (NYSE:ARGO), MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL).
The latest price target for Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 1, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DGICA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) is $13.63 last updated Today at 6:38:22 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.
Donegal Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Donegal Group.
Donegal Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.