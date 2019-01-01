QQQ
Range
13.62 - 13.9
Vol / Avg.
36.2K/39.6K
Div / Yield
0.64/4.64%
52 Wk
13.51 - 16.48
Mkt Cap
427M
Payout Ratio
75.9
Open
13.9
P/E
16.6
EPS
-0.22
Shares
31.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Donegal Group Inc is an insurance holding company that offers personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. The company's reportable segments are its Investment function, Personal lines of insurance, Commercial lines of insurance. Personal lines products consist primarily of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial lines products of its insurance subsidiaries consist primarily of commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers' compensation policies. The group primarily operates in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3600.140 -0.2200
REV208.440M210.244M1.804M

Analyst Ratings

Donegal Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Donegal Group (DGICA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Donegal Group's (DGICA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Donegal Group (DGICA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on November 1, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting DGICA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Donegal Group (DGICA)?

A

The stock price for Donegal Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) is $13.63 last updated Today at 6:38:22 PM.

Q

Does Donegal Group (DGICA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) reporting earnings?

A

Donegal Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Donegal Group (DGICA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Donegal Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Donegal Group (DGICA) operate in?

A

Donegal Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.