Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE:SVV), Quotes and News Summary

|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.
Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open15.980
|Close15.820
|Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620K
|Mkt Cap2.665B
|Day Range15.621 - 16.165
|52 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06
|REV
|396.220M
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.170
|0.220
|0.0500
|REV
|375.110M
|379.102M
|3.992M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-09-26
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Reiterates
|BuyBuy
|Maintains
|31.00
|31.00
|2023-08-15
|Loop Capital
|Anthony Chukumba
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|31.00
|2023-08-11
|Baird
|Mark Altschwager
|Maintains
|OutperformOutperform
|Raises
|27.00
|28.00
|2023-07-25
|CIBC
|Mark Petrie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperformer
|Announces
|-
|27.00
You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.
The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.
There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.
Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.