Savers Value Village Inc
(NYSE:SVV)
$16.61
0.31[1.90%]
Last update: 4:43PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
$16.61
0[0.00%]
Open15.980Close15.820
Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620KMkt Cap2.665B
Day Range15.621 - 16.16552 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880

Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE:SVV), Quotes and News Summary

Savers Value Village Stock (NYSE: SVV) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open15.980Close15.820
Vol / Avg.377.562K / 504.620KMkt Cap2.665B
Day Range15.621 - 16.16552 Wk Range14.990 - 26.880
There is not any recent news for this ticker
TipRanks - 19 hours ago
InvestorPlace - Sep 27, 2023, 1:51PM
TipRanks - Sep 26, 2023, 8:10AM
TipRanks - Sep 22, 2023, 5:05PM
TipRanks - Aug 17, 2023, 5:00AM
TipRanks - Aug 15, 2023, 1:20PM
TipRanks - Aug 15, 2023, 8:20AM
Seeking Alpha - Aug 11, 2023, 12:43PM

Earnings

Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2023-11-06

REV396.220M
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1700.220 0.0500
REV375.110M379.102M3.992M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-09-26Loop CapitalAnthony ChukumbaReiteratesBuyBuyMaintains31.0031.00
2023-08-15Loop CapitalAnthony ChukumbaInitiates Coverage OnBuyAnnounces-31.00
2023-08-11BairdMark AltschwagerMaintainsOutperformOutperformRaises27.0028.00
2023-07-25CIBCMark PetrieInitiates Coverage OnOutperformerAnnounces-27.00
Q

How do I buy Savers Value Village (SVV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Savers Value Village's (SVV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Savers Value Village.

Q

What is the target price for Savers Value Village (SVV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) was reported by Loop Capital on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 31.00 expecting SVV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 86.63% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Savers Value Village (SVV)?

A

The stock price for Savers Value Village (NYSE: SVV) is $16.61 last updated October 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM UTC.

Q

Does Savers Value Village (SVV) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Savers Value Village.

Q

When is Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) reporting earnings?

A

Savers Value Village’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 6, 2023.

Q

Is Savers Value Village (SVV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Savers Value Village.

Q

What sector and industry does Savers Value Village (SVV) operate in?

A

Savers Value Village is in the Consumer Cyclical sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.

