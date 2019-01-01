QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets and others. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. The company's segments are Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. of which a majority of revenue is derived from the Toy/Consumer products segment.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.6600.140 0.8000
REV138.370M187.964M49.594M

Jakks Pacific Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jakks Pacific (JAKK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jakks Pacific's (JAKK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jakks Pacific (JAKK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) was reported by BMO Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting JAKK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jakks Pacific (JAKK)?

A

The stock price for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) is $14.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jakks Pacific (JAKK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2013.

Q

When is Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) reporting earnings?

A

Jakks Pacific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Jakks Pacific (JAKK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jakks Pacific.

Q

What sector and industry does Jakks Pacific (JAKK) operate in?

A

Jakks Pacific is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.