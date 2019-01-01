|Q1 2022
|-0.660
|0.140
|0.8000
|REV
|138.370M
|187.964M
|49.594M
You can purchase shares of Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jakks Pacific’s space includes: MasterCraft Boat Hldgs (NASDAQ:MCFT), Vision Marine (NASDAQ:VMAR), Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG), Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR).
The latest price target for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) was reported by BMO Capital on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting JAKK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.74% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ: JAKK) is $14.6 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 1, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 12, 2013.
Jakks Pacific’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jakks Pacific.
Jakks Pacific is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.