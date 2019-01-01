Jakks Pacific Inc is a multi-brand toy company that designs, produces, markets and distributes toys and related products, consumables and related products, electronics and related products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. Its products offering include Traditional toys and electronics such as Action figures, Toy vehicles, Dolls and accessories, Ride-on toys, Toys for pets and others. The brands under which these products are sold include Road Champs, Spy Net, Fisher Price, Kawasaki, JAKKS Pets, Disney Frozen, Black & Decker, Spiderman, Toy Story, Sesame Street, among others. The company's segments are Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. of which a majority of revenue is derived from the Toy/Consumer products segment.