|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Obsidian Energy.
The latest price target for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) was reported by Raymond James on September 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) is $8.6 last updated Today at 8:57:27 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Obsidian Energy.
Obsidian Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Obsidian Energy.
Obsidian Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.