Range
7.52 - 8.8
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/532.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.73 - 8.62
Mkt Cap
694.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.55
P/E
2.08
EPS
0.62
Shares
80.7M
Outstanding
Obsidian Energy Ltd, is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with strategic assets in Alberta. It operates in a single reporting segment that is exploration, development and holding an interest in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the Crude oil sale.

Analyst Ratings

Obsidian Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Obsidian Energy (OBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Obsidian Energy's (OBE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Obsidian Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Obsidian Energy (OBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) was reported by Raymond James on September 10, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting OBE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Obsidian Energy (OBE)?

A

The stock price for Obsidian Energy (AMEX: OBE) is $8.6 last updated Today at 8:57:27 PM.

Q

Does Obsidian Energy (OBE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Obsidian Energy.

Q

When is Obsidian Energy (AMEX:OBE) reporting earnings?

A

Obsidian Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Obsidian Energy (OBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Obsidian Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Obsidian Energy (OBE) operate in?

A

Obsidian Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.