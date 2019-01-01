QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
220.13 - 224.18
Vol / Avg.
204.7K/1.2M
Div / Yield
3.28/1.49%
52 Wk
212.23 - 240.34
Mkt Cap
27.3B
Payout Ratio
18.16
Open
220.28
P/E
13.22
EPS
19.23
Shares
122.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:40AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:54AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 9:50AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company. The company operates in four business segments: corporate risk and brokerage; benefits delivery and administration; human capital and benefits; and investment, risk, and reinsurance. The firm operates under the Willis brand for risk and insurance solutions, while it markets under the Towers Watson brand for consulting services in the areas of employee benefits, exchange solutions, and benefit outsourcing.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS4.9805.670 0.6900
REV2.500B2.706B206.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Willis Towers Watson Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Willis Towers Watson (WTW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Willis Towers Watson's (WTW) competitors?

A

Other companies in Willis Towers Watson’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).

Q

What is the target price for Willis Towers Watson (WTW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 240.00 expecting WTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Willis Towers Watson (WTW)?

A

The stock price for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) is $224.03 last updated Today at 5:36:29 PM.

Q

Does Willis Towers Watson (WTW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2013.

Q

When is Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WTW) reporting earnings?

A

Willis Towers Watson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Willis Towers Watson (WTW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Willis Towers Watson.

Q

What sector and industry does Willis Towers Watson (WTW) operate in?

A

Willis Towers Watson is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.