|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|4.980
|5.670
|0.6900
|REV
|2.500B
|2.706B
|206.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Willis Towers Watson’s space includes: Aon (NYSE:AON), BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP), Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO), Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) and Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY).
The latest price target for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 240.00 expecting WTW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.13% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) is $224.03 last updated Today at 5:36:29 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2013 to stockholders of record on June 26, 2013.
Willis Towers Watson’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Willis Towers Watson.
Willis Towers Watson is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.