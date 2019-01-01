In January 2016, Towers Watson and Willis Group merged to form Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory, insurance brokerage, and solutions company. The company operates in four business segments: corporate risk and brokerage; benefits delivery and administration; human capital and benefits; and investment, risk, and reinsurance. The firm operates under the Willis brand for risk and insurance solutions, while it markets under the Towers Watson brand for consulting services in the areas of employee benefits, exchange solutions, and benefit outsourcing.