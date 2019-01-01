QQQ
Range
49.21 - 50.3
Vol / Avg.
410.3K/564.6K
Div / Yield
2.4/4.90%
52 Wk
38.46 - 54.1
Mkt Cap
4.8B
Payout Ratio
20.08
Open
49.66
P/E
16.4
EPS
0.77
Shares
96.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides clean, natural gas to gas and electric utilities, power plants, marketers, large industrial customers, and energy producers across the Southern, Northeastern, and Midwestern United States and into Canada.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.840

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV216.620M

Analyst Ratings

DT Midstream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DT Midstream (DTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DT Midstream's (DTM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DT Midstream (DTM) stock?

A

The latest price target for DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) was reported by Barclays on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting DTM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.29% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DT Midstream (DTM)?

A

The stock price for DT Midstream (NYSE: DTM) is $49.87 last updated Today at 7:56:08 PM.

Q

Does DT Midstream (DTM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) reporting earnings?

A

DT Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is DT Midstream (DTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DT Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does DT Midstream (DTM) operate in?

A

DT Midstream is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.