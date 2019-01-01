QQQ
Range
5.89 - 6.08
Vol / Avg.
26M/19.9M
Div / Yield
0.09/1.45%
52 Wk
5.75 - 7.29
Mkt Cap
23.9B
Payout Ratio
20.59
Open
5.94
P/E
18.94
EPS
0.08
Shares
3.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
SiriusXM Holdings is now composed of two businesses: SiriusXM and Pandora. SiriusXM transmits music, talk shows, sports, and news via its two satellite radio networks, primarily to consumers in vehicles who pay a subscription fee. The firm's radios come preinstalled on a wide range of light vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. The firm acquired Pandora Media in February 2019 via an all-stock transaction. Pandora is a streaming music platform that offers an ad-supported radio option and a paid on-demand service. Liberty Media owns 80% of SiriusXM, traded through its Liberty SiriusXM Group tracking stock.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.080 0.0100
REV2.250B2.282B32.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sirius XM Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sirius XM Holdings's (SIRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) was reported by JP Morgan on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting SIRI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -0.99% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI)?

A

The stock price for Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) is $6.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) reporting earnings?

A

Sirius XM Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sirius XM Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) operate in?

A

Sirius XM Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.