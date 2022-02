BayFirst Financial Corp is a one-bank holding company, it generate most of revenue from interest on loans and gain-on-sale income derived from the sale of loans into the secondary market. The primary source of funding for loans is deposits. The company's largest expenses are interest on those deposits and salaries plus related employee benefits. BayFirst measure performance through net interest income after provision for loan losses, return on average assets, and return on average common equity, while maintaining appropriate regulatory leverage and risk-based capital ratios.