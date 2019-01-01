Mechanics Bank operates as a community bank in California. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, trust, and estate services, brokerage, and wealth management services. The bank operates a network of retail banking branches, as well as regional commercial lending and wealth management offices throughout the state of California. The bank also engages in indirect automobile lending activities including origination, securitization, and servicing of new and pre-owned retail automobile sales contracts from both franchised and independent automobile dealerships.