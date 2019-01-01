QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mechanics Bank operates as a community bank in California. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, trust, and estate services, brokerage, and wealth management services. The bank operates a network of retail banking branches, as well as regional commercial lending and wealth management offices throughout the state of California. The bank also engages in indirect automobile lending activities including origination, securitization, and servicing of new and pre-owned retail automobile sales contracts from both franchised and independent automobile dealerships.

Mechanics Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mechanics Bank (MCHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mechanics Bank (OTCEM: MCHB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mechanics Bank's (MCHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mechanics Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Mechanics Bank (MCHB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mechanics Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Mechanics Bank (MCHB)?

A

The stock price for Mechanics Bank (OTCEM: MCHB) is $26516.17 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 17:54:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mechanics Bank (MCHB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $185.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 14, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 5, 2012.

Q

When is Mechanics Bank (OTCEM:MCHB) reporting earnings?

A

Mechanics Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mechanics Bank (MCHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mechanics Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Mechanics Bank (MCHB) operate in?

A

Mechanics Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.