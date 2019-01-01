|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).
The latest price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) was reported by Raymond James on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting APLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 162.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) is $42.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.