Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel therapeutic compounds to treat disease through the inhibition of the complement system, which is an integral component of the immune system, at the level of C3 the central protein in the complement cascade.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apellis Pharmaceuticals's (APLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) was reported by Raymond James on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 112.00 expecting APLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 162.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)?

A

The stock price for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) is $42.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) reporting earnings?

A

Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) operate in?

A

Apellis Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.