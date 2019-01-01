QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
FirstCash Holdings Inc, formerly FirstCash Inc Financial Services operates pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its primary business involves making small loans secured by personal property. These pawn loans give the borrower the option of either repaying the loans with interest or forfeiting the property without further penalty. Close to 30% of total company revenue comes from interest earned on the loans. Close to 70% of total revenue comes from reselling forfeited property in the company's retail stores. Revenue is split almost equally between loans made in the United States, where the company has more than 300 retail locations, and loans made in Latin America, where the company has over 700 locations in Mexico and several more in Guatemala.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1301.520 0.3900
REV443.030M501.774M58.744M

FirstCash Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ: FCFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FirstCash Holdings's (FCFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ: FCFS) was reported by Barclays on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting FCFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.41% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FirstCash Holdings (FCFS)?

A

The stock price for FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ: FCFS) is $73.73 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is FirstCash Holdings (NASDAQ:FCFS) reporting earnings?

A

FirstCash Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FirstCash Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) operate in?

A

FirstCash Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.