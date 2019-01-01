QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
20.2K/2.5M
Div / Yield
3.07/5.77%
52 Wk
40.33 - 60.04
Mkt Cap
138.2B
Payout Ratio
51.87
Open
-
P/E
8.98
EPS
2.19
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 5:27AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 5:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 1:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 8:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:24AM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 8:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 6:19AM
load more
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
TotalEnergies is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2020, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At year-end 2020, reserves stood at 12.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 43% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with capacity of nearly 2.0 million barrels a day, primarily in Europe, distributes refined products in 65 countries, and manufactures commodity and specialty chemicals. It also holds a 19% interest in Russian oil company Novatek.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1602.550 0.3900
REV55.960B60.348B4.388B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TotalEnergies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TotalEnergies (TTE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TotalEnergies's (TTE) competitors?

A

Other companies in TotalEnergies’s space includes: Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Eni (NYSE:E), YPF (NYSE:YPF) and BP (NYSE:BP).

Q

What is the target price for TotalEnergies (TTE) stock?

A

The latest price target for TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) was reported by UBS on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TTE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TotalEnergies (TTE)?

A

The stock price for TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is $53.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TotalEnergies (TTE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TotalEnergies.

Q

When is TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) reporting earnings?

A

TotalEnergies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is TotalEnergies (TTE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TotalEnergies.

Q

What sector and industry does TotalEnergies (TTE) operate in?

A

TotalEnergies is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.