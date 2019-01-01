QQQ
Range
73.61 - 75.31
Vol / Avg.
6.5M/13.8M
Div / Yield
2.76/3.64%
52 Wk
15.32 - 91.4
Mkt Cap
186.3B
Payout Ratio
54.32
Open
75.17
P/E
15.6
EPS
1.49
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to half of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5301.800 0.2700
REV13.160B13.521B361.000M

Analyst Ratings

Merck & Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Merck & Co (MRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Merck & Co's (MRK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Merck & Co (MRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 101.00 expecting MRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.93% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Merck & Co (MRK)?

A

The stock price for Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is $73.76 last updated Today at 5:15:20 PM.

Q

Does Merck & Co (MRK) pay a dividend?

A

The next Merck & Co (MRK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) reporting earnings?

A

Merck & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Merck & Co (MRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Merck & Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Merck & Co (MRK) operate in?

A

Merck & Co is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.