|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.530
|1.800
|0.2700
|REV
|13.160B
|13.521B
|361.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Merck & Co’s space includes: Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).
The latest price target for Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 101.00 expecting MRK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.93% upside). 24 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) is $73.76 last updated Today at 5:15:20 PM.
The next Merck & Co (MRK) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
Merck & Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Merck & Co.
Merck & Co is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.