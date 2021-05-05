 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 4:15am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For May 5, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.93 million.

• Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.80 per share on revenue of $148.62 million.

• America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $19.09 million.

• Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $24.86 million.

• Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $257.57 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $217.32 million.

• CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $4.61 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs (NYSE:DNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $495.64 million.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $258.49 million.

• LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $6.11 million.

• Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $167.03 million.

• Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $110.87 million.

• Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $25.30 million.

• Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $214.38 million.

• Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $4.18 million.

• Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ:LMRK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.97 million.

• Reynolds Consumer (NASDAQ:REYN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $765.54 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $11.20 million.

• Northwest Natural Hldg (NYSE:NWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $318.28 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.

• Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $630.00 thousand.

• BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $41.45 million.

• Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $499.06 million.

• SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $341.85 million.

• IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $49.47 million.

• MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.43 million.

• PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $28.99 million.

• Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $64.60 million.

• Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $902.68 million.

• IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $56.21 million.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $128.59 million.

• Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $330.73 million.

• Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $5.14 million.

• Banco Latinoamericano (NYSE:BLX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $217.89 million.

• NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $335.02 million.

• GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $307.82 million.

• Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $45.62 million.

• New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $242.49 million.

• KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.47 million.

• Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $7.01 billion.

• General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $82.32 million.

• International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $92.20 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $198.97 million.

• Loews (NYSE:L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $11.76 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $537.96 million.

• United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $270.34 million.

• Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $274.75 million.

• Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.72 per share on revenue of $44.55 million.

• MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $97.77 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $112.41 million.

• Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $55.70 million.

• Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.31 million.

• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.66 million.

• Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $300.00 million.

• Avista (NYSE:AVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $409.66 million.

• Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.42 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $901.12 million.

• Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $409.92 million.

• Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.82 per share on revenue of $6.30 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $352.46 million.

• Vistra (NYSE:VST) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.

• Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $120.39 million.

• Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $311.45 million.

• Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $434.05 million.

• Public Service Enterprise (NYSE:PEG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $3.27 billion.

• United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $368.95 million.

• Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $787.52 million.

• Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $8.38 billion.

• Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE:LL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $293.12 million.

• SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $706.92 million.

• Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.29 billion.

• Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $132.20 million.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $109.93 million.

• Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.38 per share on revenue of $192.23 million.

• HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $49.85 billion.

• Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs (NASDAQ:AAWW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $823.35 million.

• ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $463.32 million.

• NiSource (NYSE:NI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

• Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

• BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.57 billion.

• Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $513.06 million.

• Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $10.88 billion.

• WestRock (NYSE:WRK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $4.51 billion.

• Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $341.60 million.

• Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $279.56 million.

• General Motors (NYSE:GM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $32.67 billion.

• Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $201.07 million.

• Belden (NYSE:BDC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $498.03 million.

• Waters (NYSE:WAT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $525.29 million.

• MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $487.15 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $301.34 million.

• GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion.

• Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $253.27 million.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $21.51 million.

• Zix (NASDAQ:ZIXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $13.77 million.

• Neenah (NYSE:NP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $211.75 million.

• MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $78.90 million.

• Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.06 per share on revenue of $225.98 million.

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $477.53 million.

• Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $150.20 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $161.85 million.

• Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $65.07 million.

• Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $29.34 million.

• Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $212.79 million.

• Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.69 million.

• Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $3.58 billion.

• Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $225.80 million.

• Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.01 million.

• Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $9.00 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $88.01 million.

• Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $238.80 million.

• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.28 per share on revenue of $23.23 million.

• Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $20.43 million.

• PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $210.19 million.

• Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.00 million.

• Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $73.18 million.

• SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.12 million.

• ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.20 million.

• Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $16.45 million.

• SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $35.67 million.

• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $95.19 million.

• Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $167.90 million.

• Encore Capital Gr (NASDAQ:ECPG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $377.37 million.

• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.64 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $20.36 million.

• MDU Resources Gr (NYSE:MDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $588.41 million.

• SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.10 million.

• Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $362.48 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $10.21 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $113.31 million.

• Envela (AMEX:ELA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.66 million.

• Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $27.75 million.

• 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.51 million.

• Pennant Park Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.33 million.

• Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $645.17 million.

• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $21.87 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $67.70 million.

• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.76 million.

• INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Professional Holding (NASDAQ:PFHD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $20.10 million.

• Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $21.45 million.

• Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $121.57 million.

• Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $57.90 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs (NYSE:PARR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.43 per share on revenue of $900.40 million.

• Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $171.74 million.

• Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $268.64 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stantec (NYSE:STN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $930.05 million.

• Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.57 million.

• Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:AMPE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $131.10 million.

• Ashford (AMEX:AINC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $65.31 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.68 million.

• United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $173.09 million.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $68.50 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $22.52 million.

• Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $52.93 million.

• Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $14.32 million.

• Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $150.13 million.

• Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.37 million.

• Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.92 million.

• Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• South Jersey Indus (NYSE:SJI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $530.79 million.

• Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $94.62 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $82.00 million.

• Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $115.32 million.

• Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.30 million.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $149.37 million.

• OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.00 million.

• Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $198.34 million.

• New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $67.11 million.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $128.27 million.

• G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $770.00 thousand.

• Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $85.08 million.

• Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $209.52 million.

• Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.97 million.

• Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $43.00 million.

• Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.64 million.

• Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $73.00 million.

• EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.13 million.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion.

• Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.19 million.

• Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $59.60 million.

• Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $31.48 million.

• DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $29.38 million.

• American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $22.78 million.

• Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $21.36 million.

• Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $93.63 million.

• Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $232.15 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $31.79 million.

• Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spirit Realty Cap (NYSE:SRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $128.47 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• Synthetic Biologics (AMEX:SYN) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $85.86 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $121.96 million.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $250.86 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.86 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $142.82 million.

• Cactus (NYSE:WHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $80.88 million.

• Taseko Mines (AMEX:TGB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.77 million.

• Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $212.94 million.

• James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $183.25 million.

• Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $208.87 million.

• Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $63.00 million.

• PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $392.66 million.

• ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $243.77 million.

• TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $54.46 million.

• Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $189.80 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $16.61 million.

• Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $221.62 million.

• Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $272.10 million.

• RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $47.21 million.

• Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $106.51 million.

• Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.16 per share on revenue of $570.00 thousand.

• Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $764.72 million.

• Primerica (NYSE:PRI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $618.65 million.

• Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $116.11 million.

• Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $168.97 million.

• Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $13.92 million.

• Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.55 million.

• Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.09 million.

• Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $72.71 million.

• Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $108.34 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $34.79 million.

• Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.23 million.

• MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $151.99 million.

• Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $234.97 million.

• LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $524.43 million.

• EQT (NYSE:EQT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $264.43 million.

• Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $76.81 million.

• MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $302.77 million.

• Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $656.92 million.

• Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $588.41 million.

• Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $100.06 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $825.86 million.

• ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $111.63 million.

• Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $364.37 million.

• Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $38.97 million.

• Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $18.77 million.

• UGI (NYSE:UGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $243.12 million.

• Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.78 per share on revenue of $143.33 million.

• Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $324.70 million.

• QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $147.59 million.

• Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $953.23 million.

• HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $263.83 million.

• Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $101.82 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $203.67 million.

• Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $161.50 million.

• NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $261.77 million.

• GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $885.20 million.

• EPR Props (NYSE:EPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $91.02 million.

• DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $351.95 million.

• Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.88 million.

• American Equity Inv (NYSE:AEL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $484.34 million.

• Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $110.51 million.

• Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $222.64 million.

• Bain Capital Specialty (NYSE:BCSF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $48.28 million.

• Allied Motion (NASDAQ:AMOT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $93.42 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $218.28 million.

• Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $395.46 million.

• CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $321.00 million.

• Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $935.74 million.

• Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $199.63 million.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $332.04 million.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $323.25 million.

• WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $332.65 million.

• Manitowoc Co (NYSE:MTW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $338.10 million.

• Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $794.77 million.

• Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.43 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $366.55 million.

• Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $609.24 million.

• Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $289.20 million.

• Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $5.87 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $90.59 million.

• ADT (NYSE:ADT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $685.98 million.

• IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $833.81 million.

• MetLife (NYSE:MET) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $15.97 billion.

• PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.

• Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $635.40 million.

• Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $578.97 million.

• Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $534.92 million.

• Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $529.77 million.

• Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $5.06 billion.

• CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $229.15 million.

• Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.37 per share on revenue of $200.93 million.

• CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $300.67 million.

• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $757.71 million.

• Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $126.30 million.

• Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $389.57 million.

• Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $435.33 million.

• FMC (NYSE:FMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• APA (NASDAQ:APA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $157.07 million.

• Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $458.40 million.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $837.40 million.

• Allstate (NYSE:ALL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.88 per share on revenue of $9.33 billion.

• Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $470.24 million.

• Unum (NYSE:UNM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.

• Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $864.60 million.

• Star Group (NYSE:SGU) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crawford & Company Common Stock (NYSE:CRD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $44.97 million.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ADN)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lemonade, Pinterest And More
Week Ahead In Biotech (May 2-8): ChemoCentryx Adcom, Ophthalmology Conference Presentations, Earnings Deluge
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For May PDUFA Dates
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leadership Transition At Amarin, Vaccine Setback For J&J, FDA Nod For Label Expansion of Roche's Asthma Drug
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com