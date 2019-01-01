QQQ
Range
21.36 - 22.43
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/4.5M
Div / Yield
0.68/3.14%
52 Wk
15.47 - 24.2
Mkt Cap
10.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
21.62
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
482.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Vistra Energy emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. Vistra is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S. It owns and operates 38 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, and natural gas generation in its wholesale generation segment after acquiring Dynegy in 2018. Its retail electricity segment serves 5 million customers in 20 states. Vistra's retail business serves almost one third of all Texas electricity consumers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.600
REV6.010B

Analyst Ratings

Vistra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vistra (VST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vistra's (VST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vistra (VST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vistra (NYSE: VST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting VST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.47% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vistra (VST)?

A

The stock price for Vistra (NYSE: VST) is $21.65 last updated Today at 4:03:39 PM.

Q

Does Vistra (VST) pay a dividend?

A

The next Vistra (VST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-21.

Q

When is Vistra (NYSE:VST) reporting earnings?

A

Vistra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Vistra (VST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vistra.

Q

What sector and industry does Vistra (VST) operate in?

A

Vistra is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.