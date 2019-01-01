QQQ
Galiano Gold Inc is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of long-term value creation for its stakeholders through organic production growth, exploration, and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana, West Africa. Its Asanko Gold Mine is a multi-deposit complex, with two main deposits, Nkran and Esaase, and a number of satellite deposits.

Galiano Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galiano Gold (GAU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galiano Gold's (GAU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galiano Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Galiano Gold (GAU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 2.80 expecting GAU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 266.49% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Galiano Gold (GAU)?

A

The stock price for Galiano Gold (AMEX: GAU) is $0.764 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galiano Gold (GAU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galiano Gold.

Q

When is Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) reporting earnings?

A

Galiano Gold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Galiano Gold (GAU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galiano Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Galiano Gold (GAU) operate in?

A

Galiano Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.