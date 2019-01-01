QQQ
Range
2.54 - 2.78
Vol / Avg.
297.8K/369.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.46 - 4.32
Mkt Cap
225.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.56
P/E
-
EPS
-0.32
Shares
82.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
OptiNose Inc is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat, and allergy specialists. The lead product of the company, XHANCE nasal spray, which utilizes proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system, to deliver a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The XHANCE is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation high and deep in the nasal passages in regions not adequately reached by intranasal steroids. The pipeline products of the company include XHANCE, OPN-300, OPN-021, and AVP-825.

OptiNose Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OptiNose (OPTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OptiNose's (OPTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OptiNose (OPTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting OPTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 666.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OptiNose (OPTN)?

A

The stock price for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) is $2.74 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OptiNose (OPTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OptiNose.

Q

When is OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) reporting earnings?

A

OptiNose’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is OptiNose (OPTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OptiNose.

Q

What sector and industry does OptiNose (OPTN) operate in?

A

OptiNose is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.