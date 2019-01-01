|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in OptiNose’s space includes: Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA), CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS).
The latest price target for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 5, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting OPTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 666.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) is $2.74 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for OptiNose.
OptiNose’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for OptiNose.
OptiNose is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.