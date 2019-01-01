QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/87.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.09 - 73.91
Mkt Cap
958.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
19.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.

OrthoPediatrics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OrthoPediatrics's (KIDS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) stock?

A

The latest price target for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) was reported by BTIG on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 68.00 expecting KIDS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.57% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)?

A

The stock price for OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ: KIDS) is $48.72 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OrthoPediatrics.

Q

When is OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) reporting earnings?

A

OrthoPediatrics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OrthoPediatrics.

Q

What sector and industry does OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) operate in?

A

OrthoPediatrics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.