OrthoPediatrics Corp is a medical device company. The company is engaged in providing products to the pediatric orthopedic market. The firm designs develop and commercialize implants and instruments to meet the needs of surgeons and patients. Its products, include PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia and ACL Reconstruction System among others.