LENSAR Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts. The company Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision. Its product portfolio consists of the LENSAR Laser System with Streamline IV and IntelliAxis and its associated consumable components. The consumable portion of the system consists of a disposable patient interface device, or PID, kit and a procedure license. Each procedure on each system requires the use of a PID kit.