Clearwater Paper Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. The company has two reportable segments namely Consumer Products segment which manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products as well as AFH products. Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Products segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.