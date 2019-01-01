QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
29.99 - 30.35
Vol / Avg.
3.7K/108.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25.51 - 44.73
Mkt Cap
500M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30.12
P/E
-
EPS
0.12
Shares
16.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:15PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:47AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 9:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:16AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 3:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Jun 1, 2021, 11:01AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 4:46PM
load more
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Clearwater Paper Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. The company has two reportable segments namely Consumer Products segment which manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products as well as AFH products. Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting and cutting of paperboard. It generates maximum revenue from the Consumer Products segment. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7900.820 0.0300
REV466.000M489.800M23.800M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clearwater Paper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearwater Paper (CLW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clearwater Paper's (CLW) competitors?

A

Other companies in Clearwater Paper’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) and Suzano (NYSE:SUZ).

Q

What is the target price for Clearwater Paper (CLW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) was reported by RBC Capital on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting CLW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearwater Paper (CLW)?

A

The stock price for Clearwater Paper (NYSE: CLW) is $29.9552 last updated Today at 2:57:05 PM.

Q

Does Clearwater Paper (CLW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearwater Paper.

Q

When is Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) reporting earnings?

A

Clearwater Paper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Clearwater Paper (CLW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearwater Paper.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearwater Paper (CLW) operate in?

A

Clearwater Paper is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.