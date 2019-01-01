|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|-0.070
|-0.1100
|REV
|374.700M
|384.532M
|9.832M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SunPower’s space includes: MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL), Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), Indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI), Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) and Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM).
The latest price target for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.18% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is $16.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SunPower.
SunPower’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SunPower.
SunPower is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.