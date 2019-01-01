QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
SunPower is a leading solar technology and energy services provider that offers fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada through an array of hardware, software, and financing options and smart energy solutions. The company's sales channels include a network of both installing and noninstalling dealers and resellers that operate in residential and commercial markets as well as a group of in-house sales teams in each segment engaged in direct sales to end customers. SunPower is a majority-owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies Solar.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040-0.070 -0.1100
REV374.700M384.532M9.832M

SunPower Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SunPower (SPWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SunPower's (SPWR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SunPower (SPWR) stock?

A

The latest price target for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SPWR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.18% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SunPower (SPWR)?

A

The stock price for SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) is $16.89 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SunPower (SPWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SunPower.

Q

When is SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) reporting earnings?

A

SunPower’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is SunPower (SPWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SunPower.

Q

What sector and industry does SunPower (SPWR) operate in?

A

SunPower is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.