Range
108.1 - 121.96
Vol / Avg.
433.1K/319.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
90.26 - 142.94
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
108.1
P/E
62.82
EPS
0.56
Shares
39M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small- and medium-sized businesses. The firm's solutions are delivered through the Qualsys Cloud Platform and provide security intelligence by automating the life cycle of IT asset discovery, security assessment, and compliance management. Its solutions enable customers to collect and analyze large amounts of IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, and recommend actions. The company derives revenue from subscriptions to its cloud-based solutions, typically on an annual basis. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.840 0.0400
REV108.430M109.780M1.350M

Analyst Ratings

Qualys Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Qualys (QLYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Qualys's (QLYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Qualys (QLYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) was reported by Summit Insights Group on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting QLYS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Qualys (QLYS)?

A

The stock price for Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is $121.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Qualys (QLYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Qualys.

Q

When is Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) reporting earnings?

A

Qualys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Qualys (QLYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Qualys.

Q

What sector and industry does Qualys (QLYS) operate in?

A

Qualys is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.