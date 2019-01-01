Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions to enterprises, government entities, and small- and medium-sized businesses. The firm's solutions are delivered through the Qualsys Cloud Platform and provide security intelligence by automating the life cycle of IT asset discovery, security assessment, and compliance management. Its solutions enable customers to collect and analyze large amounts of IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, and recommend actions. The company derives revenue from subscriptions to its cloud-based solutions, typically on an annual basis. A large majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.