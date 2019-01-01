|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.800
|0.840
|0.0400
|REV
|108.430M
|109.780M
|1.350M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Qualys’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) was reported by Summit Insights Group on November 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting QLYS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is $121.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Qualys.
Qualys’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Qualys.
Qualys is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.