Range
21 - 24.24
Vol / Avg.
628K/184.5K
Div / Yield
0.34/1.40%
52 Wk
12.25 - 30.05
Mkt Cap
868.1M
Payout Ratio
1.82
Open
24.24
P/E
5.54
EPS
1.29
Shares
38.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Ryerson Holding Corp is in the processing and distribution of metals. It is involved in coil and sheet processing, plate processing, bar, tube and structural processing, supply chain services, and fabrication services. The company's products are sheet, plate, bar, expanded metal, pipe, structural, tread plate, and a tube which are made of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, alloy steels, nickel, and red metal. It has operations in North America, China and Brazil, and Mexico. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1502.680 0.5300
REV1.250B1.534B284.000M

Ryerson Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ryerson Holding (RYI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ryerson Holding's (RYI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ryerson Holding (RYI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) was reported by Deutsche Bank on August 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting RYI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -69.04% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ryerson Holding (RYI)?

A

The stock price for Ryerson Holding (NYSE: RYI) is $22.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ryerson Holding (RYI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Ryerson Holding (RYI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Ryerson Holding (NYSE:RYI) reporting earnings?

A

Ryerson Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ryerson Holding (RYI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ryerson Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Ryerson Holding (RYI) operate in?

A

Ryerson Holding is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.