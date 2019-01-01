Ryerson Holding Corp is in the processing and distribution of metals. It is involved in coil and sheet processing, plate processing, bar, tube and structural processing, supply chain services, and fabrication services. The company's products are sheet, plate, bar, expanded metal, pipe, structural, tread plate, and a tube which are made of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, alloy steels, nickel, and red metal. It has operations in North America, China and Brazil, and Mexico. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the United States.