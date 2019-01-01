QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/317.8K
Div / Yield
1.2/4.57%
52 Wk
24.43 - 51.02
Mkt Cap
978.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 12:29PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 4:51AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 10:04AM
load more
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It reports business into four segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which is the key revenue driver, primarily offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products; the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment offers workers' compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business; the Casualty Reinsurance segment offers commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to US insurance companies and to the company's US-based insurance subsidiaries; and Corporate and Other segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.120

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV198.570M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

James River Gr Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are James River Gr Hldgs's (JRVR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) stock?

A

The latest price target for James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) was reported by Barclays on January 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting JRVR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR)?

A

The stock price for James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: JRVR) is $26.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) reporting earnings?

A

James River Gr Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for James River Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does James River Gr Hldgs (JRVR) operate in?

A

James River Gr Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.