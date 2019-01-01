|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|259.150M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s space includes: Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE).
The latest price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) was reported by B of A Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting IONS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.38% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) is $30.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.