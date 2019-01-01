QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and partner Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for a rare neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy. Ionis subsequently brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019).

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ionis Pharmaceuticals's (IONS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) was reported by B of A Securities on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting IONS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.38% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)?

A

The stock price for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IONS) is $30.73 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) reporting earnings?

A

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) operate in?

A

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.