Earnings Scheduled For April 28, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 4:50 AM | 35 min read

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• PBF Energy PBF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.24 billion.

• Merck & Co MRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $14.68 billion.

• Smith & Nephew SNN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Domino's Pizza DPZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• Limelight Networks LLNW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.30 million.

• FTI Consulting FCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $703.00 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr TROW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Stericycle SRCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $671.00 million.

• Abiomed ABMD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $267.67 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Materion MTRN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $415.03 million.

• Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $7.14 per share on revenue of $4.13 billion.

• Granite Construction GVA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $542.66 million.

• CNX Resources CNX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $529.37 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $486.89 million.

• Nielsen Holdings NLSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $879.27 million.

• Willis Towers Watson WTW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $630.04 million.

• PNM Resources PNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $382.37 million.

• Iron Mountain IRM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $3.01 billion.

• Southern SO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.98 billion.

• EMCOR Gr EME is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Realogy Holdings RLGY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Baxter Intl BAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Virtu Financial VIRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $497.21 million.

• Visteon VC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $730.65 million.

• Church & Dwight Co CHD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl TPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Strategic Education STRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $262.02 million.

• CBIZ CBZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $367.46 million.

• Textron TXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.18 per share on revenue of $10.63 billion.

• PulteGroup PHM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $3.07 billion.

• Overstock.com OSTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $574.54 million.

• Comcast CMCSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $30.54 billion.

• Eli Lilly LLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $6.68 billion.

• MarineMax HZO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $541.34 million.

• Lawson Products LAWS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $110.14 million.

• Caterpillar CAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.60 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion.

• TotalEnergies TTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $55.13 billion.

• GlycoMimetics GLYC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spok Holdings SPOK is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.

• Amalgamated Financial AMAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $52.10 million.

• Carrier Global CARR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

• Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• PagerDuty PD is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $329.26 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $263.66 million.

• Kimco Realty KIM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $415.69 million.

• American Electric Power AEP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion.

• Donegal Gr DGICA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $211.17 million.

• Pitney Bowes PBI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $931.76 million.

• First BanCorp FBP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $183.34 million.

• Tradeweb Markets TW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $311.79 million.

• Materialise MTLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.76 million.

• Opera OPRA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.28 million.

• LSI Industries LYTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $95.04 million.

• Linde LIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $7.61 billion.

• First Citizens BancShares FCNCA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $13.76 per share on revenue of $921.96 million.

• Fortive FTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Sanofi SNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $10.03 billion.

• Option Care Health OPCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $839.39 million.

• Webster Finl WBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $365.30 million.

• GasLog Partners GLOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $82.52 million.

• The RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $33.26 million.

• Lakeland Bancorp LBAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $81.78 million.

• Simmons First National SFNC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $201.07 million.

• Integer Holdings ITGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $314.57 million.

• CureVac CVAC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ultralife ULBI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $25.60 million.

• NexPoint Real Estate NREF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Kearny Financial KRNY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.24 million.

• West Bancorp WTBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $26.60 million.

• Griffon GFF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $671.26 million.

• Oxford Square Cap OXSQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $10.50 million.

• Garrett Motion GTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $862.00 million.

• Silicom SILC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.

• Valley National VLY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $352.08 million.

• Hayward Holdings HAYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $374.81 million.

• Medical Properties Trust MPW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $409.30 million.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $31.78 million.

• Lazard LAZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $673.91 million.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $158.98 million.

• Teleflex TFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $633.97 million.

• Laboratory Corp LH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.98 per share on revenue of $4.00 billion.

• Kirby KEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $586.69 million.

• WEX WEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.69 per share on revenue of $507.08 million.

• JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Altra Industrial Motion AIMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $490.04 million.

• Shyft Group SHYF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $191.32 million.

• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $37.10 million.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $871.05 million.

• MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $163.25 million.

• Sonic Automotive SAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.37 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.

• Patrick Industries PATK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.80 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• CyberOptics CYBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• TriMas TRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $233.67 million.

• Perficient PRFT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $219.67 million.

• PBF Logistics PBFX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $80.77 million.

• ConnectOne Bancorp CNOB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $70.47 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.84 per share on revenue of $243.02 million.

• NovoCure NVCR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $134.08 million.

• Embraer ERJ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $869.79 million.

• VEON VEON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Perion Network PERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $122.02 million.

• McDonald's MCD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• Altria Group MO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $4.88 billion.

• Southwest Airlines LUV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.

• Twitter TWTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Mastercard MA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.17 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion.

• Northrop Grumman NOC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.96 per share on revenue of $8.88 billion.

• A.O. Smith AOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $967.05 million.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion.

• Huntsman HUN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Mednax MD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $472.46 million.

• KBR KBR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Xcel Energy XEL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.37 billion.

• Ares Management ARES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $605.10 million.

• LKQ LKQ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion.

• Nokia NOK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Brunswick BC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.32 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Applied Industrial AIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $926.32 million.

• Hershey HSY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• Travel+Leisure TNL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $772.10 million.

• Sirius XM Holdings SIRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion.

• International Paper IP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $5.02 billion.

• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $134.02 million.

• PG&E PCG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• W.W. Grainger GWW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.12 per share on revenue of $3.50 billion.

• Carlyle Group CG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Bread Financial Holdings BFH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $936.40 million.

• DTE Energy DTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $3.60 billion.

• HNI HNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $558.69 million.

• Asbury Automotive Group ABG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.94 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $422.82 million.

• Portland General Electric POR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $607.82 million.

• M.D.C. Holdings MDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs WST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $720.92 million.

• ExlService Holdings EXLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $307.08 million.

• ASE Technology Holding Co ASX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.97 billion.

• Peabody Energy BTU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eni E is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Barclays BCS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Stanley Black & Decker SWT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Donegal Gr DGICB is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nexa Res NEXA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $713.20 million.

• Olin OLN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• SM Energy SM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $672.75 million.

• Federated Hermes FHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $344.58 million.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $513.83 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co BVN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DexCom DXCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $623.36 million.

• Axos Financial AX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $176.82 million.

• Southwestern Energy SWN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Agnico Eagle Mines AEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.85 per share on revenue of $3.88 billion.

• Eastman Chemical EMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Hartford Finl Servs Gr HIG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $5.57 billion.

• First Solar FSLR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $592.68 million.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Cincinnati Financial CINF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• ResMed RMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $897.04 million.

• Fortune Brands Home FBHS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Western Digital WDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $4.05 billion.

• Roku ROKU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $718.31 million.

• Frontier Group Holdings ULCC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $611.74 million.

• Cohu COHU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $195.19 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $733.13 million.

• NOV NOV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• Cousins Props CUZ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $184.82 million.

• Gilead Sciences GILD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Apple AAPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $93.89 billion.

• Amazon.com AMZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $8.07 per share on revenue of $116.30 billion.

• Intel INTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $18.31 billion.

• TFI International TFII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Ladder Cap LADR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $54.33 million.

• Third Coast Bancshares TCBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $27.57 million.

• Redwood Trust RWT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $43.52 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $268.21 million.

• LTC Properties LTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $30.80 million.

• Ranger Energy Services RNGR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• NorthWestern NWE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $398.72 million.

• Encore Wire WIRE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $567.62 million.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.34 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.

• Oil States International OIS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $159.52 million.

• OneMain Holdings OMF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $920.82 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ELD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $261.21 million.

• Haynes Intl HAYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $113.84 million.

• Barfresh Food Group BRFH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $2.23 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $39.94 million.

• Eldorado Gold EGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $205.34 million.

• Shell Midstream Partners SHLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $135.54 million.

• Ecovyst ECVT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $175.50 million.

• Ensign Group ENSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $704.36 million.

• First Interstate BancSys FIBK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $224.08 million.

• Merchants Bancorp MBIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $100.40 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group COOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $635.30 million.

• Fuwei Films (Holdings) FFHL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dril-Quip DRQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $85.36 million.

• B. Riley Financial RILY is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SES AI SES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $339.90 million.

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $146.41 million.

• Solaris Oilfield Infra SOI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $52.12 million.

• Five9 FIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $170.99 million.

• First Western Financial MYFW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $27.83 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF PSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $69.37 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $173.50 million.

• Seacoast Banking SBCF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $91.86 million.

• Eastern Bankshares EBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $129.17 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAB BWMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $125.54 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings USCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.92 million.

• Netstreit NTST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.85 million.

• Office Props IT OPI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $146.39 million.

• Alliant Energy LNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $951.83 million.

• SouthState SSB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $351.64 million.

• FinWise FINW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $23.56 million.

• Coca-Cola Femsa KOF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.

• Zynex ZYXI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.98 million.

• Arcosa ACA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $482.27 million.

• Primis Finl FRST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $23.47 million.

• Loyalty Ventures LYLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $173.56 million.

• RiceBran Tech RIBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.69 million.

• Evertec EVTC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $146.08 million.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $37.84 million.

• Eventbrite EB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $48.90 million.

• CTO Realty Growth CTO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• Kinsale Capital Gr KNSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $179.95 million.

• Trupanion TRUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $202.32 million.

• Robinhood Markets HOOD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $355.78 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.20 million.

• Erie Indemnity ERIE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $650.63 million.

• OceanFirst Financial OCFC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $83.35 million.

• Fortress Transportation FTAI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $166.65 million.

• Bancorp TBBK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $54.45 million.

• Accolade ACCD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $91.57 million.

• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $89.80 million.

• Midland States Bancorp MSBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $71.98 million.

• Socket Mobile SCKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $8.70 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $114.49 million.

• Celanese CE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.51 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion.

• Byline Bancorp BY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $75.48 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $81.97 million.

• Imax IMAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• Avantor AVTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• AXT AXTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.14 million.

• World Fuel Servs INT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $9.96 billion.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories BIO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $675.10 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $697.04 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $314.36 million.

• Clearfield CLFD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.

• Aqua Metals AQMS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Hub Group HUBG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Emergent BioSolutions EBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $283.00 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $303.59 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors ETD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $197.10 million.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $104.50 million.

• Mercer Intl MERC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $453.05 million.

• Zendesk ZEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $384.61 million.

• USA Truck USAK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $185.55 million.

• Seagen SGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $401.27 million.

• Knowles KN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $200.18 million.

• Shenandoah SHEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.72 million.

• Casella Waste Systems CWST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $220.42 million.

• Camden Prop Trust CPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $306.32 million.

• Digital Realty Trust DLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• National Instruments NATI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $402.72 million.

• CBTX CBTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $35.74 million.

• Exponent EXPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $123.27 million.

• VeriSign VRSN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $342.75 million.

• Matthews International MATW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $426.54 million.

• Power Integrations POWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $180.15 million.

• Corporate Office Props Tr OFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $146.45 million.

• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $362.27 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular LMAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $38.75 million.

• Data I/O DAIO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.90 million.

• Mitek Systems MITK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $33.25 million.

• Meta Financial Group CASH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $201.08 million.

• United States Steel X is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $5.27 billion.

• Banco Santander Mexico BSMX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KLA KLAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.82 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• Stryker SYK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• Carlisle Companies CSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Columbia Sportswear COLM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $762.69 million.

• Beazer Homes USA BZH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $488.87 million.

• Principal Finl Gr PFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion.

• The Western Union WU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• CalAmp CAMP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $68.43 million.

• SS&C Technologies Hldgs SSNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Altice USA ATUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Clearwater Paper CLW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $481.67 million.

• Atlassian Corporation TEAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $700.72 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher AJG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.74 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Terex TEX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $961.17 million.

• CubeSmart CUBE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $240.13 million.

• AptarGroup ATR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $817.02 million.

