Range
123.77 - 125.22
Vol / Avg.
6.3K/286.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
91.59 - 136.58
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
125.22
P/E
85.94
EPS
0.18
Shares
28M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Visteon Corp is an automotive supplier. It manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers including Ford, Nissan, Renault, Mazda, BMW, General Motors, and Honda. The company offers information displays, instrument clusters, head-up displays, infotainment systems, telematics solutions and Smartcore.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0201.690 1.6700
REV661.890M786.000M124.110M

Visteon Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Visteon (VC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Visteon's (VC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Visteon (VC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 156.00 expecting VC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.43% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Visteon (VC)?

A

The stock price for Visteon (NASDAQ: VC) is $122.42 last updated Today at 2:46:38 PM.

Q

Does Visteon (VC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $43.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 22, 2016 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2016.

Q

When is Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) reporting earnings?

A

Visteon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Visteon (VC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Visteon.

Q

What sector and industry does Visteon (VC) operate in?

A

Visteon is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.