Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
TriMas Corp is a United States-based company that designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered and applied products. The company operates through three segments. The packaging segment manufactures and distributes closure and dispensing systems. The aerospace segment supplies blind bolts, fasteners, rivets, and other products for the aerospace industry. The specialty product segment manufactures and distributes steel cylinders, industrial sealing, and fastener.

TriMas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TriMas (TRS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TriMas's (TRS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TriMas (TRS) stock?

A

The latest price target for TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) was reported by Wells Fargo on March 1, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting TRS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TriMas (TRS)?

A

The stock price for TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) is $31.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TriMas (TRS) pay a dividend?

A

The next TriMas (TRS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) reporting earnings?

A

TriMas’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is TriMas (TRS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TriMas.

Q

What sector and industry does TriMas (TRS) operate in?

A

TriMas is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.