Range
36 - 36.52
Vol / Avg.
36K/121.2K
Div / Yield
0.16/0.45%
52 Wk
28.72 - 39.49
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.2
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
32.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
CTS Corp operates in the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in China; Singapore; Czech Republic; Taiwan, and other countries.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4700.490 0.0200
REV122.960M132.531M9.571M

Analyst Ratings

CTS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTS (CTS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTS (NYSE: CTS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTS's (CTS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CTS (CTS) stock?

A

The latest price target for CTS (NYSE: CTS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting CTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CTS (CTS)?

A

The stock price for CTS (NYSE: CTS) is $36.41 last updated Today at 5:01:33 PM.

Q

Does CTS (CTS) pay a dividend?

A

The next CTS (CTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is CTS (NYSE:CTS) reporting earnings?

A

CTS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CTS (CTS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTS.

Q

What sector and industry does CTS (CTS) operate in?

A

CTS is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.