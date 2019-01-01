|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.470
|0.490
|0.0200
|REV
|122.960M
|132.531M
|9.571M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CTS (NYSE: CTS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CTS’s space includes: Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL), Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC), Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) and Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA).
The latest price target for CTS (NYSE: CTS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting CTS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.86% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CTS (NYSE: CTS) is $36.41 last updated Today at 5:01:33 PM.
The next CTS (CTS) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.
CTS’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CTS.
CTS is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.