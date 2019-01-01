CTS Corp operates in the electronics industry. The company is a global manufacturer of sensors, electronic components, and actuators. It designs, manufacture, and sell a broad line of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in China; Singapore; Czech Republic; Taiwan, and other countries.