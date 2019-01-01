QQQ
Range
209.12 - 212.51
Vol / Avg.
107.3K/669.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
184.6 - 257.03
Mkt Cap
23.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
209.99
P/E
29.97
EPS
2.98
Shares
110.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Verisign is the sole authorized registry for several generic top-level domains, including the widely utilized .com and .net top-level domains. The company operates critical Internet infrastructure to support the domain name system, including operating two of the world's 13 root servers that are used to route Internet traffic. In 2018, the firm sold off its Security Services business, signalling a renewed focus on the core registry business.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.480 0.0700
REV340.220M340.308M88.000K

Analyst Ratings

VeriSign Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VeriSign (VRSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VeriSign's (VRSN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VeriSign (VRSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) was reported by JP Morgan on December 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 246.00 expecting VRSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.77% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VeriSign (VRSN)?

A

The stock price for VeriSign (NASDAQ: VRSN) is $212.49 last updated Today at 3:57:12 PM.

Q

Does VeriSign (VRSN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.75 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 18, 2011 to stockholders of record on May 5, 2011.

Q

When is VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) reporting earnings?

A

VeriSign’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is VeriSign (VRSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VeriSign.

Q

What sector and industry does VeriSign (VRSN) operate in?

A

VeriSign is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.