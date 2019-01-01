QQQ
Range
137.31 - 143.16
Vol / Avg.
294.6K/183K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
107.17 - 157.86
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
142.21
P/E
19.89
EPS
2.07
Shares
34.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
FTI Consulting Inc is a firm that generates its sales by providing professional business advisory services to customers. The company operates through five segments, namely corporate finance and restructuring, forensic and litigation consulting, economic consulting, technology, and strategic communications. Customers of the company come from a wide array of sectors, including construction, energy and power, environmental, financial institutions, healthcare and life science, insurance, real estate and infrastructure, retail and consumer products, telecom, media, and technology. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from serving customers in the United States.

Earnings

Earnings
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.020

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV671.790M

FTI Consulting Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FTI Consulting (FCN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FTI Consulting's (FCN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FTI Consulting (FCN) stock?

A

The latest price target for FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) was reported by Berenberg on May 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 180.00 expecting FCN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.93% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FTI Consulting (FCN)?

A

The stock price for FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) is $137.48 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does FTI Consulting (FCN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FTI Consulting.

Q

When is FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reporting earnings?

A

FTI Consulting’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is FTI Consulting (FCN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FTI Consulting.

Q

What sector and industry does FTI Consulting (FCN) operate in?

A

FTI Consulting is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.