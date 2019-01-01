QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty, and specialty insurance products. It offers specialty insurance products for allied health, healthcare, life sciences, a professional, and a public entity. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment, which includes commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through its underwriting divisions. The company generates revenues in the form of premiums and investment income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3901.760 0.3700
REV166.980M183.602M16.622M

Analyst Ratings

Kinsale Capital Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE: KNSL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kinsale Capital Gr's (KNSL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE: KNSL) was reported by RBC Capital on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 220.00 expecting KNSL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.48% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL)?

A

The stock price for Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE: KNSL) is $193.87 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-01.

Q

When is Kinsale Capital Gr (NYSE:KNSL) reporting earnings?

A

Kinsale Capital Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinsale Capital Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinsale Capital Gr (KNSL) operate in?

A

Kinsale Capital Gr is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.