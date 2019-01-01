|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.530
|0.1200
|REV
|51.040M
|59.442M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amalgamated Financial’s space includes: First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC), South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI), Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW), MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) and First Internet (NASDAQ:INBK).
The latest price target for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AMAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.37% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) is $17.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Amalgamated Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amalgamated Financial.
Amalgamated Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.