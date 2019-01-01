QQQ
Range
16.82 - 17.43
Vol / Avg.
59.9K/47.3K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.88%
52 Wk
13.48 - 20.22
Mkt Cap
530.5M
Payout Ratio
19.05
Open
16.89
P/E
10.14
EPS
0.51
Shares
31.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Amalgamated Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company with a combined network of six branches in New York City, Washington D.C., San Francisco, and Boston. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers a range of products and services to commercial and retail customers.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.530 0.1200
REV51.040M59.442M

Analyst Ratings

Amalgamated Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amalgamated Financial's (AMAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) was reported by Raymond James on November 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting AMAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.37% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)?

A

The stock price for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ: AMAL) is $17.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) reporting earnings?

A

Amalgamated Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amalgamated Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) operate in?

A

Amalgamated Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.