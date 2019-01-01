QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Barfresh Food Group Inc develops, manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes for restaurant chains and the foodservice industry. The company's proprietary, patented system uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients that deliver freshly made frozen beverages that are quick, cost efficient,and without waste. Barfresh provides both a single serve solution and a bulk format solution, ideal for high-volume locations. It has seven flavors available as part of its standard line vanilla shake, caribbean smoothie, triple berry smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe, strawberry banana smoothie, mocha frappe and mango burst smoothie and has the development capabilities to deliver custom flavors.

Barfresh Food Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ: BRFH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barfresh Food Group's (BRFH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ: BRFH) was reported by Maxim Group on November 16, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.50 expecting BRFH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -68.52% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barfresh Food Group (BRFH)?

A

The stock price for Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ: BRFH) is $4.765 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barfresh Food Group.

Q

When is Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) reporting earnings?

A

Barfresh Food Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barfresh Food Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) operate in?

A

Barfresh Food Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.