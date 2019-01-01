QQQ
Range
10.47 - 11.13
Vol / Avg.
18.5M/15.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.24 - 13.19
Mkt Cap
22B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.6
P/E
-
EPS
0.24
Shares
2B
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.280 0.0000
REV5.460B5.246B-214.000M

Analyst Ratings

PG&E Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PG&E (PCG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PG&E (NYSE: PCG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PG&E's (PCG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PG&E (PCG) stock?

A

The latest price target for PG&E (NYSE: PCG) was reported by Mizuho on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.50 expecting PCG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.80% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PG&E (PCG)?

A

The stock price for PG&E (NYSE: PCG) is $11.09 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does PG&E (PCG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2017 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2017.

Q

When is PG&E (NYSE:PCG) reporting earnings?

A

PG&E’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PG&E (PCG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PG&E.

Q

What sector and industry does PG&E (PCG) operate in?

A

PG&E is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.