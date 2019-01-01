MidWestOne Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank. It is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking, and investment management services. The bank provides full-service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking and safe deposit boxes. The company's income is derived from a diverse base of commercial, mortgage and retail lending activities, and investments.