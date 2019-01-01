QQQ
Range
29.9 - 30.29
Vol / Avg.
5.8K/27.5K
Div / Yield
0.95/3.07%
52 Wk
27.08 - 34.65
Mkt Cap
470M
Payout Ratio
20.59
Open
30.29
P/E
7.08
EPS
0.91
Shares
15.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
MidWestOne Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank. It is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking, and investment management services. The bank provides full-service retail banking in the communities in which its branch offices are located. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking and safe deposit boxes. The company's income is derived from a diverse base of commercial, mortgage and retail lending activities, and investments.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9600.910 -0.0500
REV39.470M38.819M-651.000K

Analyst Ratings

MidWestOne Financial Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MidWestOne Financial Gr's (MOFG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) stock?

A

The latest price target for MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) was reported by Piper Sandler on June 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting MOFG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -26.64% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG)?

A

The stock price for MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) is $29.99 last updated Today at 3:38:22 PM.

Q

Does MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) pay a dividend?

A

The next MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ:MOFG) reporting earnings?

A

MidWestOne Financial Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MidWestOne Financial Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does MidWestOne Financial Gr (MOFG) operate in?

A

MidWestOne Financial Gr is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.