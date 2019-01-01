QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
48.28 - 49.5
Vol / Avg.
909.2K/469.3K
Div / Yield
1.72/3.52%
52 Wk
41.01 - 53.84
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
62.41
Open
48.5
P/E
17.95
EPS
0.56
Shares
89.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 5:21AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 3:34PM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 2:37PM
Benzinga - Apr 21, 2021, 6:26AM
Benzinga - Mar 16, 2021, 7:15AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Portland General Electric is a regulated electric utility providing generation, transmission, and distribution services to 900,000 customers representing about half of all Oregon residents. The company owns (wholly or through joint ventures) a total of 3.9 gigawatts of gas, coal, wind, and hydro generation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7600.730 -0.0300
REV533.130M614.000M80.870M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Portland General Electric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Portland General Electric (POR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Portland General Electric's (POR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Portland General Electric (POR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting POR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.64% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Portland General Electric (POR)?

A

The stock price for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is $49.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Portland General Electric (POR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Portland General Electric (POR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reporting earnings?

A

Portland General Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Portland General Electric (POR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Portland General Electric.

Q

What sector and industry does Portland General Electric (POR) operate in?

A

Portland General Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.