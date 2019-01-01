|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.760
|0.730
|-0.0300
|REV
|533.130M
|614.000M
|80.870M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Portland General Electric’s space includes: Energy Co of Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) and Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG).
The latest price target for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 48.00 expecting POR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.64% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is $49.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Portland General Electric (POR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.
Portland General Electric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Portland General Electric.
Portland General Electric is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.