QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.04 - 19.7
Vol / Avg.
84.1K/58K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.9 - 20.6
Mkt Cap
228.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.22
P/E
9.64
EPS
0.41
Shares
12.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 11:24AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
FinWise Bancorp is an independent bank that provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers. The bank's primary source of revenue is from loans including Small Business Administration, commercial, commercial real estate, residential real estate, and consumer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5600.900 0.3400
REV21.130M24.401M3.271M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FinWise Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FinWise (FINW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FinWise (NASDAQ: FINW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FinWise's (FINW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FinWise (FINW) stock?

A

The latest price target for FinWise (NASDAQ: FINW) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.50 expecting FINW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FinWise (FINW)?

A

The stock price for FinWise (NASDAQ: FINW) is $18.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FinWise (FINW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FinWise.

Q

When is FinWise (NASDAQ:FINW) reporting earnings?

A

FinWise’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is FinWise (FINW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FinWise.

Q

What sector and industry does FinWise (FINW) operate in?

A

FinWise is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.