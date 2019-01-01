QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million retail customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

American Electric Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Electric Power (AEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are American Electric Power's (AEP) competitors?

A

Other companies in American Electric Power’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for American Electric Power (AEP) stock?

A

The latest price target for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 105.00 expecting AEP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.11% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for American Electric Power (AEP)?

A

The stock price for American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is $85.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Electric Power (AEP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) reporting earnings?

A

American Electric Power’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 24, 2022.

Q

Is American Electric Power (AEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Electric Power.

Q

What sector and industry does American Electric Power (AEP) operate in?

A

American Electric Power is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.